 

Jenna Marbles Ties the Knot With Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Celebrity

Revealing the exciting news was Julien on Thursday, December 22 by sharing some photos from their nuptials on Instagram, one of which showed the newlyweds posing with their pup.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jenna Marbles a.k.a. Jenna Marley and Julie Solomita. The former YouTuber and his longtime partner finally tied the knot with her longtime partner after 9 years together

Revealing the exciting news was Julien on Thursday, December 22. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared some photos from their nuptials, one of which showed the newlyweds posing with their pup.

For the big day, Julien wore a classic suit, while his bride rocked a white gown with long sleeves and lace details. He simply wrote in the caption, "married otters <3."

  Editors' Pick

Julien often gave glimpses at his and Jenna's relationship after she quit YouTube in 2020. She also doesn't have an active Instagram account following her departure. When announcing her exit in a tearful video that she uploaded on her channel, she told her fans about her exit which was driven by her past use of blackface.

"I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic, and I am being requested that I address things that I've done in my past. I also get a lot of tweets from people that are saying like, 'We love you, you unproblematic queen,' which always makes me uncomfortable," she shared in the clip, which she said she might delete later. "I've definitely done things in the past that weren't great and I'm not completely unproblematic."

"That being said, I privated a lot of my old content. Because I just don't want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don't want to contribute to that…I don't want someone to watch something and feel hurt or offended now for any reason," Jenna explained, before coming clean that she previously did a blackface to impersonate Nicki Minaj.

