The Kardashian Family Brings Christmas Joy to Alexandria House With Gift Boxes

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian join forces to plan a special treat for the homeless women and children while also bringing their kids to the charity event.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian family is spreading warmth this holiday season. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian joined forces to plan a special treat for the women and children of Alexandria House, a nonprofit organization that provides a transitional home for homeless women and their kids.

On Thursday, December 22, Khloe took to her Instagram account to document the trip. She shared some pictures of herself and Kim posing with the women at the organization and those who run the nonprofit as well. Joining them during the charity event were Kim's daughter North, Khloe's daughter True, and their niece Dream.

"This holiday season we would love to spotlight a wonderful organization called @AlexandriaHouseLA, a non profit organization that has provided shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness for hundreds of homeless women for the past 25 years in Los Angeles," Khloe wrote in the post.

"The founding director, Judy Vaughan along with her amazing staff are doing incredible work within the community," the Good American founder continued. "They most recently started Start Up Sisterhood, a program that was born during the Covid pandemic to help give their women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses. It truly takes a village and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make the difference in so many lives."

During the special day, they pampered the women at the shelter with hair and makeup services by Glam Squad. The women were also treated to mini portrait photo sessions for them with their children as the stars brought in photographers Larissa Block and Diana Henderson.

In addition to touring the homes, meeting the residents, the staff as well as the volunteers, "The Kardashians" stars met with the women in their Start Up Sisterhood program to learn more about the businesses that they have each all started after moving out of the Alexandria House.

Not stopping there, Kim and Khloe surprised all of the families with boxes of gifts which were valued at over $5,000 per family. Inside the box were Google Chrome laptops, SKIMS, Good American gift cards, Kylie Skin and Cosmetics, Safely candles, Burst Electronic toothbrushes, Stoney Clover backpacks and toiletry bags, Ouai products, Vans gift cards and LEGO sets.

The gift boxes also included Shutterfly gift cards, Beats Studio Buds, Hasbro toys, Ulta gift cards, Burger King gift cards, Abercrombie gift cards, Squishmallows, Children's Place pajamas, Burts Bees products, Nez products, Go Puff gift cards and shoes from Stuart Weitzman.

"Even though many people are celebrating the holiday with family and friends, these days can be very challenging for those dealing with very difficult life challenges, including being without a place to live," Judy Vaughan, founding director of Alexandria House, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Judy continued, "Thank you so much to the Kardashians and their team for bringing so much love, joy and unexpected generosity to the women and children that we serve."

