 

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Prior to this, it was reported that the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William had yet to watch the bombshell docuseries as their 'aides have briefed them' on the bombshell 6-part docuseries.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Princess Kate Middleton is allegedly "upset" with Prince Harry following the release of his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan". A source reveals that the Princess of Wales "feels hurt and betrayed."

"Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close," the source explained to Us Weekly on Thursday, December 22.

The insider also shared Prince William's reaction to the 6-part series. According to the source, the Duke of Cambridge "isn't planning to give his side of the story." The Prince of Wales also allegedly won't "openly retaliate" as "he's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job."

Prior to this, it was reported that the Cambridges had yet to watch the bombshell docuseries. "William and Kate's aides have briefed them on the show, but don't expect the couple to sit down in their cottage with a bowl of popcorn to tune in themselves," a source spilled to Page Six.

The series saw Harry discussing his strained relationship with his older brother. In one episode, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the Institution would be "happy" to lie to protect William, but it wasn't "willing" to tell the truth for him and Meghan.

At one point, Harry looked distressed after receiving a text from William in the wake of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I wish I knew what to do," Harry said while putting his arms above his head in distress as his wife got off her chair and gave him a hug.

The sixth and final episode of "Harry & Meghan" also featured a clip of William being asked by reporters if he had spoken to his brother following the couple's headline-making interview with Oprah back in 2021. William said at the time, "I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

