 

Cowboys' Sam Williams Confirms He's 'Okay' After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Horror Car Crash

Cowboys' Sam Williams Confirms He's 'Okay' After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Horror Car Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end was transported to a local hospital 'for precautionary reasons' after he's involved in a car collision in Plano, Texas.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Williams is safe and sound. The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end has confirmed that he is doing "okay" after being rushed to a hospital following a horror car accident in Plano, Texas.

On Thursday, December 22, the 23-year-old athlete offered an update on his condition. "I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved [folded hands and blue heart emoji]," so he told his fans and followers.

Sam Williams' tweet

Sam Williams offered update on his health after being rushed to hospital following car crash.

Not stopping there, Sam turned to Instagram Story to share more details on the accident. "I'm okay everyone thx for asking ready for Saturday. This one for Bella (my car [crying emoji])," he wrote, before stressing, "And I was hit Ian hit no one stop ts."

Sam Williams' IG Story

Sam Williams shared more details on the collision.

  Editors' Pick

According to the Dallas Morning News, Sam was transported to a local hospital on Thursday "for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a vehicle collision around 2:15 p.m. in Plano." He reportedly collided with a vehicle "attempting to turn in front of him."

"The other vehicle's driver was also transported to a hospital as a precaution," the report added. "Police are investigating whether the speed at which Sam Williams was traveling on Preston Road was a factor. Police have determined that neither drugs nor alcohol is a factor."

Sam is scheduled to play in the Saturday, December 24 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the car accident, the Alabama-born athlete's status for the game has yet to be determined. According to ESPN, the team is aware of the accident and a determination of his availability for Saturday's game will be made after Friday's practice.

The Cowboys selected Sam with the No. 56 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. In 13 games, he has amassed 20 tackles (13 solos), three sacks and three fumble recoveries. Two of those sacks occurred in a 24-6 home win over the Detroit Lions on October 23.

Sam started at Ole Miss before entering the NFL. He notably set a school single-season record with 12.5 sacks in 2021 alongside 57 tackles. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Rebels finished 10-3 and ended the year No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emily Ratajkowski Caught Locking Lips With NY Artist Amid Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Romance

Christina Haack Has Mercury, Lead Poisoning Due to Dealing With Old Houses
Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi