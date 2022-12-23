Cowboys' Sam Williams Confirms He's 'Okay' After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Horror Car Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end was transported to a local hospital 'for precautionary reasons' after he's involved in a car collision in Plano, Texas.

AceShowbiz - Sam Williams is safe and sound. The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end has confirmed that he is doing "okay" after being rushed to a hospital following a horror car accident in Plano, Texas.

On Thursday, December 22, the 23-year-old athlete offered an update on his condition. "I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved [folded hands and blue heart emoji]," so he told his fans and followers.

Sam Williams offered update on his health after being rushed to hospital following car crash.

Not stopping there, Sam turned to Instagram Story to share more details on the accident. "I'm okay everyone thx for asking ready for Saturday. This one for Bella (my car [crying emoji])," he wrote, before stressing, "And I was hit Ian hit no one stop ts."

Sam Williams shared more details on the collision.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Sam was transported to a local hospital on Thursday "for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a vehicle collision around 2:15 p.m. in Plano." He reportedly collided with a vehicle "attempting to turn in front of him."

"The other vehicle's driver was also transported to a hospital as a precaution," the report added. "Police are investigating whether the speed at which Sam Williams was traveling on Preston Road was a factor. Police have determined that neither drugs nor alcohol is a factor."

Sam is scheduled to play in the Saturday, December 24 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the car accident, the Alabama-born athlete's status for the game has yet to be determined. According to ESPN, the team is aware of the accident and a determination of his availability for Saturday's game will be made after Friday's practice.

The Cowboys selected Sam with the No. 56 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. In 13 games, he has amassed 20 tackles (13 solos), three sacks and three fumble recoveries. Two of those sacks occurred in a 24-6 home win over the Detroit Lions on October 23.

Sam started at Ole Miss before entering the NFL. He notably set a school single-season record with 12.5 sacks in 2021 alongside 57 tackles. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Rebels finished 10-3 and ended the year No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

