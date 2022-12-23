Christina Haack Has Mercury, Lead Poisoning Due to Dealing With Old Houses

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Flip or Flop' alum takes to her Instagram account to share her test results after she previously claimed that she's been experiencing 'some unexplained health stuff for years.'

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) is getting some answers. The "Flip or Flop" alum shared on Thursday, December 22 that after experiencing "some unexplained health stuff for years," she found out that it might be caused by old houses.

Explaining her test results, the TV star wrote on Instagram Story, "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips)."

The mom of three also shared that the test results indicated that she has "small intestine bacteria overgrowth." She continued, "So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then [we'll] see how I feel and tackle implants."

The "Christina on the Coast" star opened up about her ongoing health woes last week. "Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she said at the time, adding that she had all her under-eye filler dissolved because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

The HGTV star went on to list what she's been experiencing, including "inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud's syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue."

This isn't the first time for Christina to get candid about her health struggles. Last year, she revealed that she's been having stomach pain since 2016, writing, "It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."

"Anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've noticed being affected is my digestion/gut health," she continued. "I've talked to a lot of people about this. And just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."

Despite her health issues, Christina is ready for this holiday season as she has now settled her custody battle with ex Ant Anstead. The former spouses will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of their 3-year-old son, Hudson. The young boy will be spending Christmas with Christina as she has him from December 23 through 25 for even-numbered years.

