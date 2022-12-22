Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for 'Careless' Mental Health Jokes Amid Criticism

Instagram Celebrity

Elsewhere during the episode of his podcast show, the media personality also trashes Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan after they slammed him for dissing the Hot Girl Meg.

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden shows remorse after making some disparaging comments about Megan Thee Stallion. The media personality has apologized to the Hot Girl Meg for his "careless" jokes about her mental health amid the ongoing trial against Tory Lanez.

In the Wednesday, December 21 episode of his "Joe Budden Podcast", the 42-year-old said, "I'm apologizing to Meg. Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial." He added, "I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire."

"I'm apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health," Joe continued, before stressing that his previous remarks were "not funny." He then reasoned, "Because whether you believe her or don't believe her, can you afford to be wrong? The answer is no."

The Wednesday episode also saw Joe trashing Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan, who previously urged him not to talk negatively about Megan. "Vivica Fox, shut the f**k up before I book you for a movie," he raved. "You don't cost but $5 to get it done. I will book that entire Fox old h(es show for $75.99."

Joe also called out Claudia, "Claudia Jordan, shut the f**k up. You got to shut the f**k up. It could get bad." He continued, "Once regarded as the black woman that all of America wanted to be with, just so we're clear on that. Long fall from grace. You b***hes don't know how to usefully use your p***y broth is the problem. So now, be very careful with how you continue to speak about me."

Upon learning of Joe's response, Claudia turned to her Instagram account to share her thoughts about Joe's statement. "WOW he's upset. He needs to drink some milk," the 49-year-old sarcastically wrote.

Joe made his initial comments in episode 586 of his podcast show. In the December 15 episode featuring DJ Akademiks, he discussed Megan and Tory's ongoing court case and at one point, he confessed his disdain as saying, "I got some theories. But what I can say is I'm finished with these n***as and I don't like that girl. I can't."

"Personally, I've seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationship with here in this industry," he continued. "So I'm biased. You can't just treat my friends, and people I f**k with, and people I've seen in this game for 15 years a certain way."

Upon learning of the diss, Vivica and Claudia both criticized Joe on FOX Soul's "Cocktails with Queens". Vivica responded to Joe's comments as saying, "Joe Budden, if you don't button it up and sit yo b***h a** down." The "Sharknado 2: The Second One" actress continued defending the "WAP" raptress, "Hatin' on that girl. Okay, y'all mad 'cause girls right now is ruling Rap. It's just driving y'all crazy that the sistas is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y'all about y'allself."

"If you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that's the wrong one to try to get it from because it's really coming out facts it's coming out after so many years of this trial being long-awaited that she was shot," Vivica continued. "So, you know, get used to it, brother, it's a new day. Girls are ruling, sorry Joe Budden."

