Lil Yachty Doesn't Care Women Think He's Gay as He Stops Having Sex

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Poland' rapper discusses his celibacy in a new interview, saying that physical relationship has become 'diluted' for him over the years after having too much of it.

Dec 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty doesn't care what people think about his lack of desire to make love. Once a womanizer, the young hip-hop star revealed that he's now celibate and discussed how it may lead women to think he's gay.

The "One Night" rhymer talked about his love life in an interview on "Sofia with an F" podcast. "I don't have sex, and I think women probably think I'm gay," he admitted on the show, before adding, "I don't care that much."

"I think a lot of times women think if they flying out to you like that we have to have sex. Or like that's on my mind," he explained. As to what kind of relationship he currently enjoys with women, he shared, "Sometimes I just like to see what someone is like. Or even if I can be around them 'cause I usually can't."

The 25-year-old said he wasn't always like this, but sex has become "diluted" for him over the years after having too much of it. "I just had so much sex that it's like diluted to me," he confessed. "Yea, like, it's just… it's not what it used to be."

Claiming that the relationship he's looking for now is based more on emotional connection, he dished, "Like, I get off more on just really laughing. Like, 'cause laughing is so good to laugh and it's a real laugh and it's like yea, we're laughing together."

Lil Yachty's decision to go celibate comes one year after he's reported to have welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with a mystery woman. TMZ broke the news in October 2021 that the "Poland" emcee's daughter was born in New York City a couple of weeks before and he was in the Big Apple to spend some time with his then-newborn.

Though the Grammy Award-nominated artist has neither confirmed the news nor identified his rumored baby mama, fans quickly showered him with congratulatory messages at the time. "Lil Yachty is gonna be a good dad," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Lil Yachty had a kid before [Lil] Uzi [Vert] OMG Lil Yachty is a dad now??!!! I'm so happy for him holy s**t."

You can share this post!