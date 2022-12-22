Find Out Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Holiday Plans as Their Romance Heats Up

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

Earlier this month, the 'Stranger Things' favorite and her boyfriend enjoyed romantic beach date with the actress sharing a sweet photo of the couple posing on the sand.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are getting ready for the holiday season. The "Stranger Things" actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi are reportedly planning to spend the holidays together as their romance continues to heat up.

A source close to the couple spilled to Radar Online that the twosome "have plans to divide time between their families and conquer the holidays before ringing in the new year together." The insider further said of their romance, noting that though it's Millie's "first serious relationship," it feels "right."

Earlier this month, Millie and Jake took their romance beachside. Making use of her Instagram page, the 18-year-old actress shared a photo of her and the actor vacationing together.

The picture saw Millie posing outside on the sand as she rocked a white bikini and stood in front of Jake. He had his arms wrapped around her as he went shirtless while wearing black shorts. In the note accompanying the post, Millie sweetly wrote some of the lyrics to the iconic 1963 song "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb. "sunny one so true, i love you," so the "Enola Holmes" actress captioned it.

The beach post arrived just one week after Millie made headlines for sharing an adorable video full of pictures from the couple's Thanksgiving weekend. In the clip, set to Spandau Ballet's song "True", she included a series of snaps from their trip, some selfies, stunning beach views and a video of her handsome beau dancing beside the pool. "thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," she captioned the footage.

Millie and Jake first met on Instagram in 2021. Revealing the meet cute was Millie herself. During an interview with WIRED, she candidly unveiled that they connected on the social media platform and became friends before romance was sparked. "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" she said when answering the Internet's most searched questions about her.

Millie and Jake went public with their relationship in June last year. At the time, they were caught holding hands while casually strolling the streets around the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts.

