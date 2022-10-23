Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' Fame Pregnant With Her First Baby

Instagram/Ellen Celebrity

The internet star who went viral for her cover of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' and became a regular on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' announces she is expecting a baby with boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Sophia Grace reveals she is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old internet star is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.

Sophie found fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit "Super Bass" on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members.

She said, "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe.

The Instagram infuencer went on to add that she was "shocked" when she discovered she was pregnant but has now "got used" to the idea of having a baby and "cannot wait" to share the journey with her millions of followers.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, October 22, she said, "I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

In December 2021, the businesswoman confirmed that she was in a relationship but had decided to keep her personal life "private" from the media. She said, "I keep that side of my life pretty private, but I do have a boyfriend and I've been with him for maybe two years but I don't post him on Instagram or anything."