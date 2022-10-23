 

Billie Eilish's Brother FINNEAS Gets Along 'Flawlessly' With Her New Beau Jesse Rutherford

Rumor has it, the 'Break My Heart Again' crooner approves of his sister Billie's relationship with the Neighbourhood lead vocalist despite their age difference.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - FINNEAS supports Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford. Amid reports that the 20-year-old pop star is dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, after she was reportedly spotted kissing him on Friday, October 20, her elder brother and co-writer Finneas, 25, is reportedly getting along "flawlessly" with him.

"Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie's] brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her," a source said.

The insider went on to explain that the "chemistry" between the "Happier Than Ever" songstress and Jesse is "electrifying" and that the 10-year age gap is of "no concern" to her especially because she will turn 21 in December.

The source told Hollywood Life, "The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this. They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that. Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they've only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him."

"Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn't a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she's turning 21 in a few months so there won't be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she'll be old enough at that point."

"Billie respects Jesse as a person. Not only is he very successful as an artist, but he's also incredibly smart and funny, and he treats her with nothing but respect. Things are still relatively new but it's going really well so far."

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add New Dates for 2023 Joint Tour

Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' Fame Pregnant With Her First Baby
