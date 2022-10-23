Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add New Dates for 2023 Joint Tour

AceShowbiz - Motley Crue and Def Leppard are readying a joint UK and Ireland tour for summer 2023. After touring North America earlier this year, the rock heavyweights have released new dates for their "The World Tour", which will see the two legendary bands visit London, Glasgow and Sheffield later this year.
"We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!" Motley Crue said in a statement.
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"
The two bands are also heading to Latin America in February and March, which will see them head to Mexico's Mexico City and Monterrey as well as Colombian capital Bogota. What's more, the pair will then travel to Lima in Peru, Chile's Santiago, before hitting three Brazilian cities, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Two months later, they will head to Sheffield's Bramall Lane for the first of their UK dates.
