Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add New Dates for 2023 Joint Tour
The Vince Neil-fronted band and the Joe Elliott-led group are scheduled to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland together following their North American jaunt.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Motley Crue and Def Leppard are readying a joint UK and Ireland tour for summer 2023. After touring North America earlier this year, the rock heavyweights have released new dates for their "The World Tour", which will see the two legendary bands visit London, Glasgow and Sheffield later this year.

"We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!" Motley Crue said in a statement.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

The two bands are also heading to Latin America in February and March, which will see them head to Mexico's Mexico City and Monterrey as well as Colombian capital Bogota. What's more, the pair will then travel to Lima in Peru, Chile's Santiago, before hitting three Brazilian cities, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Two months later, they will head to Sheffield's Bramall Lane for the first of their UK dates.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard's World Tour 2023:

  • February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
  • February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte
  • February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar
  • February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional
  • March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
  • March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
  • March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estadio Couto Pereira
  • March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Gremio
  • May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane
  • May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark
  • May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
  • May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
  • May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Krakow
  • June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *
  • June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza
  • June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *
  • June 09 - Hyvinkää, Finland - RockFest *
  • June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *
  • June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *
  • June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *
  • June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
  • June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges
  • June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios
  • June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena
  • July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
  • July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *
  • July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
  • July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Nikki Sixx to Unleash Memoir About Troubled Upbringing Pre- Motley Crue Era

Motley Crue and Papa Roach to Headline Virtual Better Noise Music Festival

Motley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard Move Summer Tour Dates to 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

