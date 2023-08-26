 

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Music

The drummer is disappointed that there are not enough women who take their shirts off during the band's performance in El Paso, Texas, so he brings out his wife to show what it needs to be done.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tommy Lee's wife excited the crowd with her racy display at one of Motley Crue recent concerts. Stealing the show at the band's show in El Paso, Texas, Brittany Furlan flashed the crowd from the stage.

During the concert that took place last Friday, August 18, Tommy was disappointed that he hadn't seen any women in the crowd taking their shirts off yet. He bemoaned the fact that he had not seen "any f**king t**ties yet, dude, what the f**k! No t**ties? This is g****** El Paso, man...I want to see some big old t**ties."

The camera zoomed in on several women who took their tops off, which was shown on the monitors on the side of the stage, but that wasn't enough for him, so he brought his wife onstage. "I know somebody who ain't f**king scared, I'm gonna bring my wife out here to show you her f**king t**ties," the rocker said to the crowd. "You guys ready for this?"

The camera panned over to Brittany, who pulled her shirt down and jiggled her boobs as she walked toward her husband. She shared a quick kiss the her husband and then pulled it down again before exiting the stage.

"That's f**king t**ties. That's right, that's right," Tommy cheered his wife as the crowd cheered loudly. "Does that not get the party started? Let's go!" the drummer then shouted after boosting the spirit of the audience.

Brittany received much love from Motley Crue fans for her daring act. "Girl thanks for showing your boobs tonight, your kind service is appreciated," someone wrote to her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You made my whole night," another concertgoer wrote. A third fan gushed, "Tommy Lee's wife showed us her t*ts tonight, so that was cool." Someone else lamented the fact that they were not able to capture the special moment on their phone, "my phone died right when she showed themmm."

