 

A.J. McLean Sleeps Better After Weight Loss

A.J. McLean Sleeps Better After Weight Loss
Instagram
Celebrity

The Backstreet Boys singer feels 'so much better' as his mental health significantly improves and he is determined to 'keep that up' after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - A.J. McLean's mental wellbeing is a "so much better" state since he lost weight. Losing a total 27lbs after embarking on a health kick earlier this year, the Backstreet Boys star, 44, admitted that the lifestyle change has improved his mental health.

"I was doing a TV show in South Africa this past February. So between February and now, I've lost 27 lbs. And once you get into a routine, and you start to see results and you start to feel better, you sleep better, your mental state of mind is so much better, your focus is better. You just want to keep that up. You don't want to go backwards," he said.

  See also...

The "Everybody" hitmaker - who has been married to Rochelle Karidis since 2011 and has children Ava, nine, and five-year-old Lyric with her - is currently on a worldwide reunion tour with bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell - admitted that playing outdoor venues in the summer heat has helped keep the pounds as likened the agility needed to be a pop star on the road to that of an athlete.

He told PEOPLE, "The summer tour helped because the first half was outdoors, and it was playing at 115 degrees. It's like 90 percent humidity. So we're just shedding the weight without even doing anything."

"People don't realize ... I'm not saying we're Michael Jordan or we're Tom Brady, but we are like athletes. What we put our bodies through is… very much what athletes go through during a season, or during a preseason. And on top of that, we're singing."

You can share this post!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Ready to Start Her Own Family After Freezing Her Eggs at 32

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add New Dates for 2023 Joint Tour

Related Posts
A.J. McLean Supports 9-Year-old Daughter as She Changes Name From Ava to Elliott

A.J. McLean Supports 9-Year-old Daughter as She Changes Name From Ava to Elliott

A.J. McLean Gets Insecure About His Neck and Jawline, Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery to Fix Them

A.J. McLean Gets Insecure About His Neck and Jawline, Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery to Fix Them

A.J. McLean Lost 32 Pounds After Giving Up Alcohol

A.J. McLean Lost 32 Pounds After Giving Up Alcohol

A.J. McLean's Wife Asks People to 'Be Kind' After Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Changes Name to Elliott

A.J. McLean's Wife Asks People to 'Be Kind' After Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Changes Name to Elliott

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post