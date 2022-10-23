 

Kaitlyn Bristowe Ready to Start Her Own Family After Freezing Her Eggs at 32

The former star of 'The Bachelorette' suggests she's ready to settle down as she admits to loving the thought of having children after freezing her eggs at age 32.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to become a mother after freezing her eggs. Currently engaged to author Jason Tartick, 33, the 37-year-old reality star is curious to know how much she can love a child given how much she adores her rescue dogs.

"I fear the love I can hold for a human being if I can love dogs this much. It's scary how much I love my two dogs. Ramen, I actually have him registered as an emotional support animal. I suffer from hormonal depression and anxiety, and both of my dogs have helped me tremendously," she said.

"The Bachelorette" star went on to describe her pooches as the "light in her life" and claimed that they are aware of their rescue status, before revealing that she froze her eggs four years ago because she "loves" the thought of having a family.

"They're just such a light in my life, and they're loving, and I swear they know they're rescued, so they show me the love in return. I froze my eggs when I was 32. It's important to me, and I hope one day I can be a mom. I just love the thought of having a family!"

Earlier this year, Kaitlyn admitted she was "sad" not to be hosting the new season of "The Bachelorette" but explained that she wanted to "prioritise" being at home with her fiance and their dogs. She said, "I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad."

"I also do want to prioritize being at home with Jason and the [dogs] and start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses. There's a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming. But I guess it's that saying, like, 'You can have it all, but you can't have it all at once.'"

