Vanessa Hudgens Upset by 'Rude' Pregnancy Rumors: I 'Have a Real Body'

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'Bad Boys for Life' actress recalls feeling down when she was rumored to be pregnant ahead of her wedding to Cole Tucker, urging women not to make 'assumptions...over other women's bodies.'

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens has admitted to being upset at pregnancy rumors about her. The actress did not hide her feelings when she addressed the speculation about her body during an appearance on the "She Pivots" podcast.

In the latest episode that was released on Wednesday, March 6, the newlywed recalled catching wind of the rumors during a getaway with her friends in Aspen in October 2023 ahead of her wedding to Cole Tucker. "I was like, 'That's so rude.' I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and am a real woman and have a real body," she said.

The "High School Musical" star clapped back at the speculators as she sarcastically said, "I'm literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That's great. Thanks."

The 35-year-old then referenced "the four agreements" women should abide by. "One of them is don't make assumptions...in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," she explained. "We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, not let's not make assumptions over other women's bodies as well."

The pregnancy speculation began circulating on social media in October 2023 after Vanessa shared a video from her bachelorette weekend. In some of the clips, she could be seen wearing an oversized shirt and hoodie, prompting a number of Instagram users to think that she was attempting to hide a bump.

"Why does she look pregnant to me or like she's trying to hide a bump," a follower commented on the post. Vanessa was quick to dismiss the speculation, replying to the said comment, "not pregnant so y'all can stop."

However, a few months later, she was hit with a similar rumor. In February, Media Take Out reported that one of the "Sucker Punch" star's friends was bragging about her alleged pregnancy at a premiere. The informant went on gushing that "The Princess Switch" actress and her baseball player husband were over the moon with excitement to be first-time parents.

Some fans were also convinced that Vanessa was pregnant after she posted photos and a video from bed as she was sick. "Sick and haven't posted in forever soooo here we are," so she captioned her selfies in late January, prompting speculation that her sickness was a sign of pregnancy.

Vanessa, however, has never confirmed the pregnancy speculation.

You can share this post!