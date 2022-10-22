 

Meghan Trainor Embraces Self-Love on New Single 'Made You Look'

Meghan Trainor Embraces Self-Love on New Single 'Made You Look'
Music

The track arrives with its colorful music video, which features an appearance from Meghan's husband, Daryl Sabara, who sits behind the wheel while his singer wife sits on the hood of a bright pink convertible.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor is back with a new self-love anthem called "Made You Look". The singer released the song on Friday, October 21 along with its visuals, which features an appearance from her husband, Daryl Sabara.

In the colorful music video, Daryl sits behind the wheel while his singer wife sits on the hood of a bright pink convertible. Also making cameos in the clip are influencers like Drew Afualo, Chris Olsen, Scott Hoying and even JoJo Siwa.

"When I do my walk, walk/ I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop/ 'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got/ Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop," Meghan sings. "I could have my Gucci on/ I could wear my Louis Vuitton/ But even with nothing on/ Bet I made you look."

  See also...

Speaking of the track, Meghan said in a statement, "After having a baby, I struggled really hard to feel sexy. I actually wrote this song when I was a**-naked singing the chorus in the shower." She added, "I can wear all of these gorgeous things, but I look better without all of that s**t on. I wrote a self-love anthem for myself. Even though you had a baby, went through it, and your body shows it, you're still sexy."

Meghan previously divulged that she's struggling to love herself after giving birth to 1-year-old son Riley. "The first song I wrote after giving birth ... I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself," shared Meghan, who just released a new album called "Takin' It Back" on Friday.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost," the musician further shared. "The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."

Meghan admitted that motherhood and her post-pregnancy struggles have taught her a lot about herself. She told MailOnline, "I can handle a lot more than I thought. I'm way stronger than I thought I was. I always say, 'Well, if I got through that C-section, I can do anything!' "

You can share this post!

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Steals 'Django: Unchained' Idea From Him
Related Posts
Meghan Trainor Wrote Song About Her Struggles After Giving Birth to Son

Meghan Trainor Wrote Song About Her Struggles After Giving Birth to Son

Meghan Trainor Raps Her Truth About Viral Photos of Her and Husband Daryl Sabara at Sex Shop

Meghan Trainor Raps Her Truth About Viral Photos of Her and Husband Daryl Sabara at Sex Shop

Meghan Trainor Reveals Nurses Blamed Her Antidepressant Use for Her Son's NICU Stay

Meghan Trainor Reveals Nurses Blamed Her Antidepressant Use for Her Son's NICU Stay

Meghan Trainor Refuses to Send Son to Regular School, Wants to Raise Him Away From 'Scary World'

Meghan Trainor Refuses to Send Son to Regular School, Wants to Raise Him Away From 'Scary World'

Most Read
Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career
Music

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Opens Up About Secret Miscarriage on 'Midnights' Track

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Opens Up About Secret Miscarriage on 'Midnights' Track

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Beg for New Music as She Posts New Random Photos

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Beg for New Music as She Posts New Random Photos

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality