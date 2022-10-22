 

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 42-year-old Instagram model is seen supporting her alleged new boyfriend during the season opening game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bernice Burgos may have not publicly addressed her relationship status with Jaylen Brown, but actions speak louder than words. The Instagram model has fueled dating rumors with the NBA star with her show of support for her alleged new man.

On Tuesday, October 18, Bernice showed up at the NBA season opening game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. She was sitting courtside seemingly to cheer on the Celtics shooting guard/small forward.

Bernice was caught on camera sucking what looks like a lollipop during the game, which was eventually won by Jaylen's team 126-117. She was dressing in an all-black ensemble, which included a little black dress and a cropped leather jacket.

  See also...

Bernice, who is 42 years old, and 25-year-old Jaylen first sparked dating rumors in September after they were caught getting cozy in the club. In a video which circulated online at the time, the two were all smiles as they were standing close to each other, with Jaylen putting his arm around Bernice's waist. Since then, the couple has been seen out and about all over Boston and Atlanta, where the athlete lives off season, according to Media Take Out.

Bernice has had a long history of dating high-profile celebrities. She was rumored to have hooked up with T.I. in 2016, which he's already married to Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. At the time, she was slammed by Tiny for allegedly breaking up her marriage, as the Xscape member called the social media personality a "pass around b***h" on Instagram.

Clapping back at the allegation, Bernice wrote in the comments of Tiny's post, "That home had BEEN broken. And I've NEVER dealt with a married man in my life... Technically when a person files for divorce it's saying they're moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed... NEVER have I ever been passed around."

She also said on her own post, "This is 2017. Ain't nobody gonna be waiting for p***y and waiting to f**k just because I'm getting separated. That's not true. Ain't nobody breaking no happy home. Ain't no none of that. That's none of my business. I'm there for him. He's a boss, and I'm a boss."

She was later romantically linked to Quavo, Meek Mill and even openly gay female rapper Young M.A.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Reacts After Scoring Win in $5M Cover Art Lawsuit

Meghan Trainor Embraces Self-Love on New Single 'Made You Look'
Related Posts
Bernice Burgos Called 'Plastic' After Flaunting Her Unbelievable Tiny Waist

Bernice Burgos Called 'Plastic' After Flaunting Her Unbelievable Tiny Waist

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'