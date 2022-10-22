Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Instagram Celebrity

The 42-year-old Instagram model is seen supporting her alleged new boyfriend during the season opening game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

AceShowbiz - Bernice Burgos may have not publicly addressed her relationship status with Jaylen Brown, but actions speak louder than words. The Instagram model has fueled dating rumors with the NBA star with her show of support for her alleged new man.

On Tuesday, October 18, Bernice showed up at the NBA season opening game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. She was sitting courtside seemingly to cheer on the Celtics shooting guard/small forward.

Bernice was caught on camera sucking what looks like a lollipop during the game, which was eventually won by Jaylen's team 126-117. She was dressing in an all-black ensemble, which included a little black dress and a cropped leather jacket.

Bernice, who is 42 years old, and 25-year-old Jaylen first sparked dating rumors in September after they were caught getting cozy in the club. In a video which circulated online at the time, the two were all smiles as they were standing close to each other, with Jaylen putting his arm around Bernice's waist. Since then, the couple has been seen out and about all over Boston and Atlanta, where the athlete lives off season, according to Media Take Out.

Bernice has had a long history of dating high-profile celebrities. She was rumored to have hooked up with T.I. in 2016, which he's already married to Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. At the time, she was slammed by Tiny for allegedly breaking up her marriage, as the Xscape member called the social media personality a "pass around b***h" on Instagram.

Clapping back at the allegation, Bernice wrote in the comments of Tiny's post, "That home had BEEN broken. And I've NEVER dealt with a married man in my life... Technically when a person files for divorce it's saying they're moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed... NEVER have I ever been passed around."

She also said on her own post, "This is 2017. Ain't nobody gonna be waiting for p***y and waiting to f**k just because I'm getting separated. That's not true. Ain't nobody breaking no happy home. Ain't no none of that. That's none of my business. I'm there for him. He's a boss, and I'm a boss."

She was later romantically linked to Quavo, Meek Mill and even openly gay female rapper Young M.A.