Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Steals 'Django: Unchained' Idea From Him
When bringing up his claim during an interview with Piers Morgan, the emcee claims the director 'got the idea from me because the idea for Django I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for 'Gold Digger','

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has brought a new allegation against Quentin Tarantino. When appearing on "Piers Morgan Uncensored", the Yeezy designer claimed the director stole the idea for his 2012 movie "Django: Unchained" from him.

"Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where - actually him and [Jamie Foxx] they got the idea from me because the idea for Django I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for 'Gold Digger'," the billionaire emcee said. "And then Tarantino turned it into a film."

"But in that film, he put - he created the context where Leonardo DiCaprio's allowed to use [racial slurs] multiple times within that context," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian further noted. "So Hollywood's job is to frame things and they allow what content is accepted and what's not."

Ye's music video for his 2005 hit "Gold Digger", however, did not resemble the plot of "Django: Unchained". Instead, the visuals showed various pin-up girls posing for fictitious magazine covers. The video itself has been viewed or more than 316 million on YouTube.

