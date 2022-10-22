James Corden Thinks His Restaurant Drama Is 'Silly' Because He 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' host addresses the drama between him and Balthazar owner Keith McNally after he reportedly called the restaurateur and 'apologized profusely.'

AceShowbiz - James Corden has finally broken his silence on the drama with restaurant owner Keith McNally. "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host said he thinks it's silly for Keith to ban him from Balthazar because he "did nothing wrong."

The 44-year-old offered his two cents when speaking to The New York Times to promote his upcoming Prime Video series, "Mammals". He said, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?"

"I was there. I get it," the 44-year-old English comedian further noted. "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly... I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

During the chat, which took place at another New York restaurant, there was a customer at a nearby table who sent back her eggs. Watching the situation, James then told the interviewer, "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? ... This is my point. It's insane."

Keith previously called out James over his treatment of staff. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," the 71-year-old alleged.

"After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic," the restaurateur continued. "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said, 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.' "

James reportedly had criticized Keith's staff after his wife's eggs were allegedly not prepared to her liking during brunch. He detailed, "Mr. Corden's wife ordered an egg yolk omelet with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G."

"The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad," he further elaborated. "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server, 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!' "

However, Keith claimed James has already called him and "apologized profusely." He went on to reveal that the TV host is now unbanned from his restaurant, adding, "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."