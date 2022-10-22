 

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday With Fun TikTok Video

The SKIMS founder's eldest daughter takes to TikTok to share a fun-filled video in which they are lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Becky Hill and David Guetta's 'Remember'.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - North West gives a special shout-out to her mom Kim Kardashian on her 42nd birthday. The SKIMS founder's eldest daughter took to TikTok to share a fun-filled video in which they lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Becky Hill and David Guetta's "Remember".

Uploaded on Friday, October 21, the video saw North filming herself so close as she kicked off the clip by singing along to the song. The 9-year-old, whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, later turned the camera to Kim who was lying in bed.

They later took turns to lip-sync to the song. In the clip, North dressed in a pink sweater. As for Kim, "The Kardashians" star donned a cozy sweatsuit while her bleach-blonde hair was set loose. "Moms birthday tik tok," read the caption.

Kim's other family members also paid tribute to her on her big day. Mom Kris Jenner penned a sweet message for Kim on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything (sic)." Kris also shared a reel of old home video footage showcasing Kim throughout the years.

Kris then dubbed Kim, who also shares Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) with Ye, an "amazing mommy" herself and loves her "more than [she] could ever know." She added, "You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!"

Concluding the heartfelt tribute, the momager noted, "You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of. Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy."

