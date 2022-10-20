 

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker shares a receipt from his 2006 gig and reflects on his progress to offer some words of encouragement to other artists pursuing their careers in the music scene.

AceShowbiz - Drake may be one of the world's highest-paid hip-hop musicians, but he didn't come to his status today in a blink of an eye. The Canadian native has revealed that he once got paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube during one of his first live performances.

On Wednesday, October 19, the "Jimmy Cooks" hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to share a receipt from his 2006 gig. The show took place at the since-closed Kool Hause in Drizzy's hometown of Toronto.

The original post comes from the Flyer Vault, a museum dedicated to the documentation of Toronto club history. "On August 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first ever concert," the museum captioned an image of the receipt. "The Boy got paid a handsome sum of $100 and performed cuts from his debut mixtape 'Room For Improvement' which was released earlier that year. Classic history!"

Reflecting on his journey, Drake offered some words of encouragement to other artists who are pursuing their careers in the industry. On his Story, the 35-year-old wrote, "This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now...keep going."

Three years following the gig, Drake would release his breaktrough project "So Far Gone". Nowadays, the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum's worth an estimated $250 million and has over 122 million followers on Instagram.

Back in 2018, Ice Cube weighed in on Drake's success, believing that the latter's time on top was nearing an end. "He had a good run," Cube said on the "Sana G Morning Show". "You've only got a three-year run in the rap game. You've only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That's just a pattern. Everybody. [Lil Wayne] when he was hot, three years on top. T-Pain. Three years on top, looking for someone else."

