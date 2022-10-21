 

Andy Dick Pleads Not Guilty Following Burglary Arrest

The 'Less Than Perfect' actor has been thrown in prison for allegedly stealing from a house under construction and charged with first-degree residential burglary.

AceShowbiz - Andy Dick has been taken into police custody for allegedly stealing power tools. On October 13, the 56-year-old comedian was stopped by police after Santa Barbara cops responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home, where they found the "Less Than Perfect" star trying to flee after he had allegedly removed several items from a home under construction.

The homeowner told the cops they didn't know him and he didn't have permission to be there. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office have charged Andy with first-degree residential burglary and he has pled not guilty to the charge, according to TMZ.

A week on from the incident, the "Freaky Deaky" actor remains in Santa Barbara County Jail waiting for someone to bail him out, with his bond having been set at $50,000. Andy's lawyer, Brian Mathis, said the comic has a public defender representing him and they are "confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward."

Andy's arrest comes three months after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery after an adult male alleged the "NewsRadio" star had assaulted him at California's O'Neill Regional Park. Last November, the star was arrested for felony domestic battery after he allegedly hit his partner with a bottle. But he was released around three hours later after posting a bond of $50,000.

And in June last year, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a deadly weapon and was released from jail after posting a bond.

Andy was previously sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery in 2019 after squeezing a random woman's butt in the street and failing to complete his community service. And in 2018, he was charged with misdemeanour sexual battery after an Uber driver accused him of grabbing his crotch.

Kendall Jenner Frustrated by 'Mean Girl' Label

Jana Kramer Took Revenge From Ex Mike Caussin by Destroying His Game Consoles and Clothes

Andy Dick Released From Jail After Being Arrested for Sexual Battery

Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery During Livestream at California Trailer Park

Andy Dick Gets Cops' Visit After Roommate Pulls Out Gun During Live Stream

Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Boyfriend

