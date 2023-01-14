 

Andy Dick Looks Disheveled in Mugshot After Being Arrested for Public Intoxication

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The comedian is taken into police custody for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender in the wake of his conviction for grabbing an Uber driver's crotch in 2018.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Dick has gotten more legal trouble. The disgraced comedian was arrested for public intoxication and failure to register as a sex offender in Lake Elsinore, California on Friday, January 13.

The 57-year-old funnyman, who has been open about his alcohol and drug abuse over the decades, was taken into police custody after sheriff's deputies said they got a call about an intoxicated person at around 12:30 A.M., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's office. Law enforcement explained when deputies arrived, the star was showing signs of being drunk. He was arrested without incident.

Also on Friday, cops did a routine records check and found that Andy wasn't up to date on his sex offender registration, which stemmed from his 2018 arrest for grabbing an Uber driver's crotch. Officials are still investigating after he was booked into a detention center.

In his mugshot, Andy appeared disheveled. The former "NewsRadio" star looked pale and his white hair was messy. He also wore slanted-looking glasses with black frame.

Andy Dick's mugshot

Andy Dick's mugshot after being arrested for public intoxication and failure to register as a sex offender.

Andy's most recent run-in with the law came after he was busted last October for allegedly burglarizing a home in Santa Barbara and stealing power tools. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Previously in May, Andy was arrested for felony sexual battery. In that case, a man named "JJ" accused Andy of molesting him in his sleep. The charges were dropped, however, when the alleged victim stopped cooperating.

In 2021, Andy spent time in jail after an altercation with his ex-boyfriend who he claimed hit him over the head with a liquor bottle during an argument. A few months earlier, he was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, with his ex-fiancee Elisa Jordana stating Andy went after her lover with a metal chair.

The star was also sentenced to 14 days in jail back in 2019 on sexual battery charges when he grabbed a woman's butt when she walked past him on the sidewalk, though he only spent one night in jail due to overcrowding.

In 2012, Andy was arrested for allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old girl's top and pulling it down to expose her breasts. He was later found with marijuana and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug and battery charges, for which he was sentenced to three years of probation.

In 2010, Andy was arrested for allegedly grabbing a man's genitals while intoxicated at a West Virginia bar. In 2007, Andy groped Ivanka Trump during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was pulled off stage by Jimmy Kimmel's security staff.

