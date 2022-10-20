 

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Saggy' Boobs After Giving Birth to Second Child

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Saggy' Boobs After Giving Birth to Second Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The makeup mogul insists she loves her post-baby body although admitting to struggle with 'baby blues' after delivering her second child with Travis Scott.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is comfortable with her "saggy t***." While opening up about suffering the "baby blues" following the birth of her son in February, the 25-year-old reality star - who also has four-year-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - was quick to stress that, while she didn't feel quite ready to wear certain items of clothing, her relationship with her body was "really good."

"I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally. Nothing's stopping me [from wearing mini dresses]. I feel really good about my body. Like, I see my body and I love my body, my saggy t***. I'm embracing my PP body - postpartum," she said when speaking on the latest episode of "The Kardashians".

  See also...

The episode was filmed in April and Kylie confided in her sister Kendall Jenner about how she had cried "every day" in the first few weeks following the birth of her son, whose name has yet to be made public.

She said, "It's been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It's just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too. I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I'd be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I'm not crying everyday so that's great."

And in a confessional, Kylie explained she had "definitely" had a bout of the baby blues. She added, "I'm not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn't last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry

Matthew Perry Says Stomach Scars From 14 Surgeries Remind Him to Stay Sober

Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Just 'Trusts the Process' When It Comes to Losing Weight After Giving Birth to Son

Kylie Jenner Just 'Trusts the Process' When It Comes to Losing Weight After Giving Birth to Son

Kylie Jenner Holds Off Legally Changing Baby's Name as Travis Scott Always Comes Up With New Moniker

Kylie Jenner Holds Off Legally Changing Baby's Name as Travis Scott Always Comes Up With New Moniker

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner's Mansion Is Haunted - Find Out Why

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner's Mansion Is Haunted - Find Out Why

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Picked a New Name for Her Son and It's Not 'an Animal'

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Picked a New Name for Her Son and It's Not 'an Animal'

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head