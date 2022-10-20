 

Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry

Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry
Variety Magazine/Ramona Rosales
Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex explains she will support whatever career her children choose because she wants them to 'find the things that bring them complete joy.'

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will support her children if they really want to go into entertainment as a career. The mum-of-two, 41, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, explains she wants her children to find something that brings them "complete joy."

"I would say, 'Great!' When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy," she told the new issue of Variety magazine about the prospect of them going into showbusiness.

"They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it's the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children."

  See also...

The former "Suits" actress also warned, "But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We're creating multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are."

She also told how she wanted Lilibet to be valued for her brain over her looks, adding, "I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

The duchess added in the chat about how she never intends to return to acting, saying, "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." The duchess has said her time as a "briefcase girl" on the American version of "Deal or No Deal" left her feeling like a "bimbo."

She appeared on 34 episodes of the gameshow and said, even though it was a "fascinating" experience and she was grateful for the work, it made her feel "not smart" and she quit because of the job's focus on her looks.

You can share this post!

Kris Jenner Wants Her Ashes Made Into Jewelry, Reveals Plans to Have Family Mausoleum

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Saggy' Boobs After Giving Birth to Second Child
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Called 'Hypocrite' for Taking Raunchy Acting Gig After 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle Called 'Hypocrite' for Taking Raunchy Acting Gig After 'Deal or No Deal'

Prince Harry Likes to Surprise People at Drive-Thru With Wife Meghan Markle as He Loves Burger

Prince Harry Likes to Surprise People at Drive-Thru With Wife Meghan Markle as He Loves Burger

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series

Meghan Markle Reveals 'Handmaid's Tale' Helmer as Director of Her and Prince Harry's Docu-Series

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head