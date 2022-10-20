Meghan Markle Not Against Her Kids Pursuing Career in Entertainment Industry

Variety Magazine/Ramona Rosales Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex explains she will support whatever career her children choose because she wants them to 'find the things that bring them complete joy.'

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will support her children if they really want to go into entertainment as a career. The mum-of-two, 41, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, explains she wants her children to find something that brings them "complete joy."

"I would say, 'Great!' When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy," she told the new issue of Variety magazine about the prospect of them going into showbusiness.

"They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it's the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children."

The former "Suits" actress also warned, "But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We're creating multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are."

She also told how she wanted Lilibet to be valued for her brain over her looks, adding, "I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

The duchess added in the chat about how she never intends to return to acting, saying, "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." The duchess has said her time as a "briefcase girl" on the American version of "Deal or No Deal" left her feeling like a "bimbo."

She appeared on 34 episodes of the gameshow and said, even though it was a "fascinating" experience and she was grateful for the work, it made her feel "not smart" and she quit because of the job's focus on her looks.