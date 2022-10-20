 

Matthew Perry Says Stomach Scars From 14 Surgeries Remind Him to Stay Sober

Matthew Perry Says Stomach Scars From 14 Surgeries Remind Him to Stay Sober
NBC
Celebrity

The former 'Friends' actor explains why he waited to go public with his addiction and how he manages to stay sober after struggling to pull him out of booze and drugs.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry claims the scars on his stomach from 14 surgeries remind him to stay sober. Amid his drink and drug addictions which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight, the "Friends" actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months, and went to rehab 15 times.

"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober - and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction - to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people," He told the new issue of People magazine about revealing his struggle in his upcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing".

He added about his surgery scars being a reminder to never take Oxycontin again, "All I have to do is look down." Matthew's colon burst from opioid overuse in a "gastrointestinal perforation," which led to him spending two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

  See also...

He added, "The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

The actor, who played Chandler Bing on "Friends", added, "I'm pretty healthy now. I've got to not go to the gym much more, because I don't want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I'm a pretty healthy guy right now… it's important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education."

"Your sober date changes, but that's all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Saggy' Boobs After Giving Birth to Second Child

Heidi Klum Explains Why She May Need Medical Help at Her Halloween Bash This Year

Related Posts
Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Almost Died as He Was Put on Life Support Due to Opioid Abuse

Matthew Perry Almost Died as He Was Put on Life Support Due to Opioid Abuse

Matthew Perry Signs 'Seven-Figure Deal' to Pen Memoir

Matthew Perry Signs 'Seven-Figure Deal' to Pen Memoir

Matthew Perry Balked at Kissing Sarah Paulson at Celebrity Make-Out Party

Matthew Perry Balked at Kissing Sarah Paulson at Celebrity Make-Out Party

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head