 

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

The 41-year-old Grammy-winning artist releases the visuals, which features a bunch of kids and teenagers, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, 'Stripped'.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera celebrated the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album "Stripped" by releasing a new music video for "Beautiful". Arriving on Wednesday, October 19, the visuals delivers powerful messages about body positivity.

Christina isn't featured in the clip. It mostly shows kids and teenagers who are struggling with body acceptance and mental health due to the pressure from social media. The video ends with a note tha read, "In the last 20 years, since 'Stripped' was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies and, in turn, our mental health."

"Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens," it added. "This needs to change."

"I am beautiful, no matter what they say/ Words can't bring me down/ I am beautiful in every single way/ Yes, words can't bring me down," the chorus reads. "Oh no, so don't you bring me down today."

Christina promoted the music video on her Instagram page. In the accompanying message she penned, "We are Beautiful, no matter what they say. A message I will always stand by and a message I prioritize to instill in my own children through every chapter of their lives!

"Today, it's harder than ever to hear our own voice amongst so many others infiltrating our feeds and minds with mixed messaging... ultimately leading us to tune-out our own truth and self worth," the Grammy winner continued.

"The original 'Beautiful' video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of judgment, criticism, and outside opinions," she further explained. "It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what's being fed to us…to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are."

