 

Shakira Posts Video of Heart Getting Stomped Nearly Four Months After Gerard Pique Split

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Alongside the footage, which shows a man wearing black shoes stomping over a human heart as he walks through a busy scene, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker laments she's 'hurt.'

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shakira is seemingly still in agony after calling it quits with Gerard Pique. Less than four months after confirming her separation from the Spanish soccer player, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker shared a video of a heart getting stomped.

The 45-year-old superstar posted the said clip on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 8. The footage showed a man wearing black shoes stomping over a human heart as he walked through a busy scene. In the caption, the singer wrote, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen."

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their breakup in June. The now-exes, who had been together for 11 years, said in a joint statement, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira opened up about her relationship with Gerard in lyrics to her song with Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felecito". "To make you whole, I broke myself in pieces, I was warned but I didn't take heed, Don't tell me you're sorry, I know you well and I know you're lying," the Colombian-born singer sings in Spanish.

When asked in an interview with Elle magazine about the significance of the "I broke myself in pieces" lyric, Shakira explained, "I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make." She added, "When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel."

It is safe to say that Shakira and Gerard's breakup was not amicable. The mom of two reportedly was "very angry" that he broke an alleged deal to keep new relationships quiet for a year. The athlete himself has wasted no time moving on from the singer as it was soon revealed after their split he was dating student Clara Chia Marti, 23, who works for him.

In late September, the former couple watched their nine-year-old son Milan played baseball in Barcelona, Spain. However, the "Waka Waka" songstress and the Barcelona footballer kept their distance from each other at the game.

