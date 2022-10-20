Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Cover Images/Dara Kushner Music

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj may be putting out a brand new album before the end of 2022. The Young Money star has hinted at "expediting" a new LP following the success of her new chart-topping song "Super Freaky Girl".

The diamond-selling rapper divulged her plans in a conversation with one of her "longtime idols" Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview magazine published on Tuesday, October 18. "I wasn't sure how I was even feeling about having to put out an album this year, but that song happening and people liking it, that made me happy," she said, referring to her record-breaking single "Super Freaky Girl".

"People have gone through so much recently that they want to have fun," Nicki further explained. The "Super Bass" hitmaker went on to add, "It'll probably expedite the album to come out this year."

Nicki's new album has been in the works since at least 2019, when she confirmed to Elle that he was working on her next project. At the time, the Trinidadian raptress told the magazine that her upcoming project will be "fierce, fun and unapologetic."

Earlier this year, Nicki divulged more details when she promised the return of "Mixtape Nicki" on the upcoming project. "I just feel like that's what's needed right now," she told "The Dana Cortez Show" in February. "What I do is write raps that connect with people, that make people want to sing along and channel their inner bad b***h."

"I love giving that good energy to people and make them feel like, 'Yo, I'm speaking for you,' " Nicki further shared. "You gonna get hints of other things, of course, but yes, you're going to get that 'Mixtape Nicki'."

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter the following month, Nicki, who hasn't released a studio album since 2018's "Queen" which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, hinted at Drake playing a major role in the album by revealing they'd discussed him executive producing it.