 

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success
Cover Images/Dara Kushner
Music

The Trinidadian hip-hop star reveals her plans to release new LP in a new conversation with one of her 'longtime idols' Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview magazine.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj may be putting out a brand new album before the end of 2022. The Young Money star has hinted at "expediting" a new LP following the success of her new chart-topping song "Super Freaky Girl".

The diamond-selling rapper divulged her plans in a conversation with one of her "longtime idols" Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview magazine published on Tuesday, October 18. "I wasn't sure how I was even feeling about having to put out an album this year, but that song happening and people liking it, that made me happy," she said, referring to her record-breaking single "Super Freaky Girl".

"People have gone through so much recently that they want to have fun," Nicki further explained. The "Super Bass" hitmaker went on to add, "It'll probably expedite the album to come out this year."

  See also...

Nicki's new album has been in the works since at least 2019, when she confirmed to Elle that he was working on her next project. At the time, the Trinidadian raptress told the magazine that her upcoming project will be "fierce, fun and unapologetic."

Earlier this year, Nicki divulged more details when she promised the return of "Mixtape Nicki" on the upcoming project. "I just feel like that's what's needed right now," she told "The Dana Cortez Show" in February. "What I do is write raps that connect with people, that make people want to sing along and channel their inner bad b***h."

"I love giving that good energy to people and make them feel like, 'Yo, I'm speaking for you,' " Nicki further shared. "You gonna get hints of other things, of course, but yes, you're going to get that 'Mixtape Nicki'."

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter the following month, Nicki, who hasn't released a studio album since 2018's "Queen" which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, hinted at Drake playing a major role in the album by revealing they'd discussed him executive producing it.

You can share this post!

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After On-Set Injury

Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Struggles With Separation Anxiety When Away From Son

Nicki Minaj Struggles With Separation Anxiety When Away From Son

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality

Nicki Minaj Refuses to Be 'One of These Black Rappers' Who Leave 'Nothing' for Their Family

Nicki Minaj Refuses to Be 'One of These Black Rappers' Who Leave 'Nothing' for Their Family

Nicki Minaj Breaks Down in Tears as She Reconnects With 5th Grade Teacher During IG Live

Nicki Minaj Breaks Down in Tears as She Reconnects With 5th Grade Teacher During IG Live

Most Read
GloRilla Thinks Hitkidd Is Mad at Her Because She Gave Cardi B Expensive Watch
Music

GloRilla Thinks Hitkidd Is Mad at Her Because She Gave Cardi B Expensive Watch

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Drake Makes Cameo in Jack Harlow's Music Video for 'Like a Blade of Grass'

Drake Makes Cameo in Jack Harlow's Music Video for 'Like a Blade of Grass'

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Little Simz Speechless as She Beats Harry Styles to Win 2022 Mercury Prize

Little Simz Speechless as She Beats Harry Styles to Win 2022 Mercury Prize

SZA Claims She's Recorded 100 Songs for Her Next Album

SZA Claims She's Recorded 100 Songs for Her Next Album

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity