 

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 22-year-old female rapper, who declared her single status earlier this month, takes to social media to show off a portrait of the r face plastered on the side of her neck.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock proved that she's still Blueface's biggest fan no matter how toxic their relationship is. Although she has split from the "Thotiana" rapper, Chrisean got herself another tattoo of her ex and proudly showed it off to the world.

On Tuesday, October 18, the 22-year-old shared a video of her showing off the new ink, which showed a portrait of her ex's face plastered on the side of her neck. On the top of the clip, she simply wrote, "I got all 7now."

The post was then re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting Internet users to clown Chrisean. "It's clear whatever they got going on isn't for us to understand cause baby idk this beyond delusional," one person argued.

  See also...

Another commented, "A neck sleeve dedicated to a n***a that is playing you. Now that's crazy." Someone else opined, "He still ain't gonna marry her smh she ain't go an ounce of respect for herself."

Chrisean got her first tattoo of Blueface in May. Giving fans a look at a huge tat of his face on her neck, she penned, "Y'all know wassup, comment 'behind the scenes' if you rather ya man show you he love you and not the Internet!!! Cause fr I know my man love me, but behind the scenes not for the world to know."

It's unclear where things stand between the pair. However, the reality TV star announced on October 2 that she's now a single woman. "Y'all can have him. ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough," she declared on Twitter.

The split announcement came after she said she had an altercation with Blueface over his infidelity. She assumed that the emcee was still having a thing with Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares two kids together, and another woman.

You can share this post!

Kash Doll Finally Reveals Face of Her and Tracy T's First Child Together

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos
Related Posts
Chrisean Rock Declares Single Status After Blueface Is Caught Snuggling With Another Woman

Chrisean Rock Declares Single Status After Blueface Is Caught Snuggling With Another Woman

Chrisean Rock Gets Mad at Blueface for Hugging an Emotional Fan in Nightclub

Chrisean Rock Gets Mad at Blueface for Hugging an Emotional Fan in Nightclub

Chrisean Rock Claps Back at Wack 100 for Accusing Her of Breaking Into His House: 'That's Mine'

Chrisean Rock Claps Back at Wack 100 for Accusing Her of Breaking Into His House: 'That's Mine'

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head