Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

The 22-year-old female rapper, who declared her single status earlier this month, takes to social media to show off a portrait of the r face plastered on the side of her neck.

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock proved that she's still Blueface's biggest fan no matter how toxic their relationship is. Although she has split from the "Thotiana" rapper, Chrisean got herself another tattoo of her ex and proudly showed it off to the world.

On Tuesday, October 18, the 22-year-old shared a video of her showing off the new ink, which showed a portrait of her ex's face plastered on the side of her neck. On the top of the clip, she simply wrote, "I got all 7now."

The post was then re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting Internet users to clown Chrisean. "It's clear whatever they got going on isn't for us to understand cause baby idk this beyond delusional," one person argued.

Another commented, "A neck sleeve dedicated to a n***a that is playing you. Now that's crazy." Someone else opined, "He still ain't gonna marry her smh she ain't go an ounce of respect for herself."

Chrisean got her first tattoo of Blueface in May. Giving fans a look at a huge tat of his face on her neck, she penned, "Y'all know wassup, comment 'behind the scenes' if you rather ya man show you he love you and not the Internet!!! Cause fr I know my man love me, but behind the scenes not for the world to know."

It's unclear where things stand between the pair. However, the reality TV star announced on October 2 that she's now a single woman. "Y'all can have him. ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough," she declared on Twitter.

The split announcement came after she said she had an altercation with Blueface over his infidelity. She assumed that the emcee was still having a thing with Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares two kids together, and another woman.