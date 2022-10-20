 

Kash Doll Finally Reveals Face of Her and Tracy T's First Child Together

Nine months after giving birth to her son Kashton Prophet Richardson, the female rapper takes to her Instagram account to share photos of her, her partner and their baby gracing a magazine cover.

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll finally revealed the face of her and Tracy T's first child. Nine months after giving birth to her son Kashton Prophet Richardson, the "Single and Happy" hitmaker treated fans to some family portraits.

The Detroit-born femcee shared the photos in question on Instagram on Tuesday, October 18. The pictures showed her and her partner wearing coordinating navy outfits. The baby, meanwhile, sported a white shirt.

Kash also included some images and a video of Kashton. In the caption, she wrote, "Ok world here's my pride and joy. My snookems, my luv bug, my lil responsibility, the little boy that have me wrapped around his fingers…. Kashton…."

"Y'all He smile at me with his eyes, i can't imagine life without my snook! These 9months been the best roller coaster I've experienced… this here a different kinda love so watch y'all mouth about my baby," she further gushed. "Thank u @sheenmagazine for letting my family grace your cover.."

Kash gave birth to baby Kashton in January. When announcing the baby's arrival, she shared a picture of the tot and gushed in the caption, "Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life."

"(I've never felt this way before y'all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger)," the proud mother went on raving. "Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart."

The raptress confirmed her pregnancy in September 2021. At that time, she put out some naked pictures of herself in which she flaunted her bare baby bump with only sheer fabric protecting her modesty.

"The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it's a baby in there," she penned in the accompaniment of the post. "And today it's the bmf premiere. I'm so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming."

Kash revealed her son's name later in December. However, some online users criticized the name, with one calling it "ghetto." Upon learning of the criticism, the then-pregnant femcee was quick to fire back at the haters.

