See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby has let everyone know that things are all good between him and Migos. When asked whether he is feuding with his Quality Control labelmates, the "In A Minute" rapper quickly replied, "Hell nah."

The 27-year-old set the record straight when appearing on 97.9 Jamz's "Posted on the Corner". Noting there was no "underlying issue" between him and the hip-hop trio, the emcee added, "I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but when I comment on something, it just make it bigger."

"People send me shit and I be wanting to comment, but then I be feeling like that's just gon' make it even more [big]," the Atlanta native continued. "They know I ain't got nothing going on with them."

The feud speculations between Baby and Migos have emerged for years. Since 2019, the former has risen to become Quality Control's hottest artist. Migos is reportedly jealous of Baby's rise and the amount of money he's making.

Before offering his clarification, Baby seemingly added fuel to the beef rumors with his new track, "Stand On It". In his verse, he raps, "I don't want yo b***h, we can't swap out/ They ain't on s**t, tell 'em to pop out."