 

Adele and Rich Paul Beaming During Double Date Night With Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

The chart-topping singer looks beaming while posing for photos next to her partner during a special party with the comedian and his wife in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele and Rich Paul are enjoying some time together with their friends. The "Easy on Me" hitmaker and her boyfriend were photographed all smiles during a double date night with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish.

The couples partied over the weekend and on Monday, October 17, Kevin shared photos from the foursome's special evening together on Instagram. In the first slide, it could be seen that they're all wearing all-black ensembles.

Adele looked stunning as she posed next to Rich. The "Someone Like You" songstress donned a black long-sleeved turtleneck and black pants. Her blonde hair was let loose. She held her black leather pouch in her left hand while putting her right arm over her beau's shoulder. As for Rich, he sported a black T-shirt which he paired with a pair of black jeans.

Kevin, in the meantime, opted to wear a black polo shirt and black pants. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor posed while holding a glass of Gran Coramino, his own tequila brand, in his right hand. He placed his left hand on his wife Eniko's back. Eniko went glam in a black slim-fit dress.

"Celebrating 50years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!" Kevin captioned the photos from their night out in Beverly Hills, California, which was sponsored by high-end company Audemars Piguet. "We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!" added the actor/comedian.

The group outing came less than a month after Adele fueled rumors that she secretly tied the knot with Rich. On September 29, the chart-topping singer was spotted rocking a gold ring on her finger when she boarded a private jet headed to Las Vegas to check up on her stage arrangements for her residency, which has been delayed since January.

Prior to that, fans spotted a big clue about the secret marriage in her Instagram photo. In the said image, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer could be seen sitting next to some sort of customized game box called "The Paul's." Many assumed that she's taking on the sports agent's last name after exchanging vows.

While Adele and Rich keep mum on the marriage speculation, she made it clear that she wants to remarry. When asked about walking down the aisle for the second time, she confidently told Elle in August, "Yes, absolutely."

