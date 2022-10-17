'RHONY' Introduces 7 New Housewives for Season 14

Bravo TV TV

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New York City" is coming with new faces for season 14. At the 2022 BravoCon on Sunday, October 16, EP Andy Cohen announced to the crowd that the upcoming season of the reboot of long-running series will feature the all-new and diverse cast.

The seven new Housewives are creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy and former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons. Also joining them are influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

It was also shared that filming for "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 14 is scheduled to start this fall. The season premieres in 2023.

Bravo first announced it was rebooting "RHONY" in March. "There are thousands of stories to tell here," Andy said at the time. "This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

Andy also noted "RHONY" reboot and a "Legacy" version of the show, featuring Big Apple-based alums from its original run, would "take into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year." He continued, "I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That's all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic 'RHONY' women about 'Legacy' yet."

The "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host added, "We really were waiting to get the 'RHONY' reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I'm really happy with where we're at."