August Alsina Seemingly Shades Tory Lanez With Cryptic Post About Living 'in Lies'

The 'I Luv This S**t' crooner's mysterious social media post comes nearly a month after he claimed the Canadian rapper 'sucker-punched' him in the face when he accidentally ignored his handshake attempt.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - August Alsina has left many wondering what he's trying to say in his latest social media post. The "I Luv This S**t" crooner appeared to shade Tory Lanez with his cryptic post about living "in lies."

On Sunday, October 16, the 30-year-old singer turned to his Instagram page to share a cryptic note that read, "Dear Diary, I'd rather live authentic and gloriously flawed than trapped in lies and painted illusions in hope to please & appease, all."

August further said, "Why?.. because as the smoke clears and self clouded mirrors fall.. I'll still be there standing, in honor, with my head held high and chest up tall." The former Def Jam Recordings artist then concluded his post as writing, "but das just me doeee, & I ain't for erybody."

The mysterious-toned post arrived nearly a month after August claimed in a series of graphic Instagram posts that Tory attacked him. August, who previously wished Tory to "go to jail or hell," insisted that the Canadian rapper hit him when he turned his head after he ignored Tory's handshake attempt. Defending himself, August said that he's told by his doctor to "shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox."

The case is still being investigated by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Meanwhile, Tory, who claimed that "nothing happened" between them despite alleged proofs, was axed from "Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour as tour creator Rip Micheals said that he witnessed the Canadian rapper sucker-punched August in the face.

When speaking to TMZ, Rip explained that while "there was no fight," August was "sucker-punched by Tory Lanez." The 40-year-old comedian added, "So, that's pretty much what..yeah..I was there. It was when he was exiting the building. It was just straight, like more of an assault-type thing."