 

Brian Austin Green Remembers His First Date With Sharna Burgess 2 Years Ago

The 'BH90210' actor has revealed their paths first crossed on October 16, 2020 when they went out for a coffee date and they went on to strike up a blossoming romance.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has marked two years since his first date with Sharna Burgess. The "BH90210" actor has revealed their paths first crossed on October 16, 2020 when they went out for a coffee date and they went on to strike up a blossoming romance and become parents to a son named Zane, who arrived in June and Brian has now given thanks for the meeting which changed his life.

In a post on Instagram alongside a slideshow of family pictures. He wrote, "October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My God am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."

Brian went on, "The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible ... I love you."

The actor is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil and three boys, Noah (10), Bodhi (8) and Journey (6), with his ex-wife Megan Fox and he recently revealed he felt worried about becoming a dad for the fifth time at the age of 49 when Zane was born.

He told Us Weekly, "There was that thought of, 'Man, it's been like six years. Do I still have this in me?' " However, Brian insisted everything came flooding back as soon as his little boy was born. He added, "Things are sort of second nature at this point."

When asked about how Zane is getting on, Brian replied, "He's getting to that age now where he's much more reactionary. He smiles a lot and giggles [in his] sleep, which is the cutest thing in the world". Brian went on to reveal it's been a big adjustment to become a dad again, but it's all worth it. He told the publication, "I'm so used to saying the years of my kids; [ages] and now I'm back at the Andy Cohen isn't in a rush to have more children."

The 54-year-old TV star - who already has Lucy, five months, and Benjamin, three - is relishing the challenge of fatherhood, but Andy doesn't want to have any more kids for the time being. Asked about the possibility of having more kids, the TV host - who had his children with the help of a surrogate - told E! News, "I mean, I'm good right now. Don't freak me out."

Andy often posts photos of his children on social media, and they've even appeared on "Watch What Happens Live", his late-night talk show. Andy previously admitted that he's loved the experience of parenthood.

Speaking about his son in 2021, he shared, "You know it's great, so far so good. I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out, and he makes it really easy. He's a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun. I learn things every day. I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I'm trying to be as laid back as I possibly can."

Andy admits it's difficult to balance his career with raising his son. However, he's determined to spend as much time as possible with his kids. He explained, "You want him to know you're around and you're always gonna be around, and that's hard for me because I have a lot of jobs. Believe it or not, I'm really in and out all day of my home. He gets to see me throughout the day which is great. I don't leave for my show until past his bed time. It really works out. Month and week stage. My brain's constantly buffering, I go through that but it's amazing."

