Bubba Wallace Physically Confronts Kyle Larson After Crash at LV Motor Speedway

Wallace tries to pick up a fight with Larson, shoving him several times after the Chevrolet driver pushes the Toyota racer against the wall when Larson attempts a three-wide pass against Wallace.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bubba Wallace was ready to fight Kyle Larson after a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16. During the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race, the former appeared to get frustrated after the latter shoved him into the wall after attempting a three-wide pass against Wallace.

It all began when Larson attempted to slide up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his Chevrolet to shove Wallace's Toyota into the wall. Wallace then bounced back down the track and followed Larson's car down to the apron and appeared to deliberately hook in retaliation, sending Larson spinning into the path of title contender Christopher Bell, ending the race for all three drivers.

But Wallace wasn't going to go down without a fight. After climbing from his car, he marched toward Larson and was seen shouting at the smaller driver before he even got to Larson. He then began to shove Larson several times, but Larson refused to engage until a NASCAR safety worker separated the two.

After the race, NBC Sports' Marty Snider read a comment to Wallace from Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels that accused Wallace of retaliating against Larson. Wallace responded, "Cliff is smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone."

"Hate it. Hate it for my team," he expressed his frustration of how the race came to an end for him, before detailing the crash, "Larson wanted to make a three-wide divebomb, but he never cleared me and I don't lift. Wasn't even in a spot to lift, and he never lifted either and now we're junk. Just a piss-poor move on his execution."

Asked if he retaliated against Larson, Wallace said, "Just racing, right. Just have to do better, be better." Of what message he tried to send when he confronted Larson, Wallace said, "He knows. He knows what he did was wrong. He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me."

As for Bell, who is a fellow Toyota driver, becoming collateral damage, Wallace shrugged it off as saying, "Sports."

Larson, in his part, understood where Wallace's anger came from. "I obviously made an aggressive move into [turn] three, got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit," he admitted. "He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn't over until he retaliated." He added, "It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated."

Asked if he thinks it's appropriate for Wallace to retaliate against Larson, the latter replied, "I think with everything that's been going on here lately, with head injuries ... I don't think it's probably the right thing to do." He continued, "I'm sure with everything going, he'll know that he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I'm sure he'll think twice about that next time."

Larson wasn't surprised when Wallace approached him after the crash. "I saw him walking over, so I figured he would do something," the 30-year-old racer said. "He had every right to be upset. I would rather him do that [fight] than tear up our cars in a dangerous manner."

Keeping his cool, he said of Wallace's actions, "It's fine. I wasn't going to fight back, so I think it would just look bad on his part." He went on divulging, "I've never been close to a fight in my life. I'm not a fighter."