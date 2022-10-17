 

Harry Styles 'Shakes It Off' After Being Hit in Groin With Bottle on Stage

The audience quickly erupts in cheer after noticing the former One Direction member referring to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift hit song 'Shake It Off' following the incident.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Harry Styles doing okay? The "As It Was" crooner definitely looks in pain after a fan at his Chicago show threw what appeared to be a bottle at him, hitting him right in the very sensitive area.

During his recent "Love on Tour" stop at the United Center in Chicago, the former One Direction member was speaking to his fans onstage as he routinely does throughout his concerts. When he was talking about the weather in the Windy City, he was hit by what appeared to be a bottle in his groin area.

In the video capturing the incident, Harry immediately showed signs of pain and discomfort. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor bent over his body and winced before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

Later, Harry was seen shaking both of his legs. "Okay, shake it off," he told the audience, who later erupted in cheer as he was referring to his former fling Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off". The heartthrob also jumped up and down, seemingly trying to rid any pain away.

For the show, Harry donned pink-and-yellow striped pants and a matching outer. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer paired the unique look with a plain white tank top underneath and a pair of sneakers.

This wasn't the first time a fan threw things at him onstage. Back in August, fans at his "Love on Tour" stop in New York City turned the 28-year-old star into a chicken nugget target, tossing food at him on stage.

Upon retrieving the food, Harry rhetorically asked, "Is that a chicken nugget?" After determining that it was decidedly so, the "Late Night Talking" singer commented in a teasing voice, "Interesting. Very interesting approach," and inquired, mom-style, "Who threw the chicken nugget?"

A few moments later, Harry noticed another nugget on the stage. "There's another chicken nugget!" he exclaimed before tossing one fried bit back to the crowd. The audience then chanted, "Eat it, eat it!" as he held the other nugget. In response, he explained, "Sorry, I don't eat chicken. I don't eat meat."

