Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality, who shares 23-year-old daughter Reginae Carter with the hip-hop star, tied the knot with her fiance on Saturday, October 15 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne's ex Toya Johnson has once again become a married woman. Having tied the knot with her fiance Robert "Red" Rushing, the TV personality treated her online devotees to their wedding pictures.

Toya and Robert got married on Saturday, October 15 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. After the ceremony, the 38-year-old shared a photo of her and her now-husband posing at their wedding venue. "Introducing Mr. & Mrs RUSHING," she captioned the post.

The reality star followed it up with some photos of her wearing a beautiful white dress. "Finally got my fairy-tale ending," she gushed in the accompanying message. "Thank you @eseazenabor for making me feel like a real life princess."

Celebrating the pair's union was her daughter, Reginae Carter. "Congrats to my Mom And Red," she gushed in an Instagram post. "I love y'all so much !! Most beautiful wedding ever ! P.s. I caught the Bouquet."

Reginae also shared a video from the nuptials. "What a beautiful wedding," the 23-year-old raved. "What A beautiful Couple. I'm so Happy for the both of you. You two #rushingdowntheaisle was bound to happen."

Toya and Robert have been together since 2016. On February 8, 2018, they welcomed a daughter together, Reign. The sports manager then proposed to Toya in November of the following year.

This marks Toya's third marriage. She was previously married to Reginae's father Lil Wayne from 2004 to 2006. She later wed Memphitz Wright in 2011, but called it quits in 2015.