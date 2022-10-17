 

Kanye West Dubs Drake the 'Greatest Rapper Ever' Weeks After Dissing Him, Blasts Meek Mill and Diddy

Kanye West Dubs Drake the 'Greatest Rapper Ever' Weeks After Dissing Him, Blasts Meek Mill and Diddy
Cover Images/Instagram/Palace Lee
Celebrity

The billionaire Yeezy designer calls out Meek and Diddy on 'Drink Champs' for not speaking up when his ex Kim Kardashian's family 'kidnapped' their daughter Chicago on her birthday earlier this year.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West name-dropped fellow hip-hop artists during his recent "Drink Champs". While he hailed Drake the "greatest rapper ever," the "Donda" artist called out Meek Mill and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

"Drake is the greatest rapper ever, and I don't apologize about it," the Yeezy designer declared when sitting down with N.O.R.E. a.k.a Noreaga and DJ EFN. He also doubled down on his claim about the Canadian rapper sleeping with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Yeah, that was hard. You know what it means," the father of four said. "Corey [Gamble] know what it means."

  See also...

Earlier this month, Kanye shared a screenshot of his Instagram post which was liked by Drake. He captioned it, "EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST. IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA. ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD."

The 45-year-old billionaire emcee, however, seemingly tried to reignite his feud with the "God's Plan" rhymer just hours after making the post. "Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama," he penned. "That's the real war."

Back to the "Drink Champs" interview, Ye took shots at Meek and Diddy for not speaking out when the Kardashian family "kidnapped" his daughter Chicago for her birthday bash earlier this year. "None of these n***as want to say something," he argued.

"[Travis Scott (II)] gave me the address, but as far as Meek Mill, Puff Diddy, whoever... All l these fake hard n***as, f**k you! All you fake hard n***as, f**k you! ... Y'all can't shoot nobody noways," he continued fuming. Kanye also suggested that Meek is working with the feds so he can stay out of jail.

You can share this post!

Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

'The Crown' Called 'Malicious Fiction' by Former British Prime Minister John Major
Related Posts
Kanye Accuses Jewish of 'Owning Black Voice' as He's Angry After Being Blocked by 'Jewish Media'

Kanye Accuses Jewish of 'Owning Black Voice' as He's Angry After Being Blocked by 'Jewish Media'

Kanye West Allegedly 'Happy' He 'Crossed the Line' With His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West Allegedly 'Happy' He 'Crossed the Line' With His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend