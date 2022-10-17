Kanye West Dubs Drake the 'Greatest Rapper Ever' Weeks After Dissing Him, Blasts Meek Mill and Diddy

Cover Images/Instagram/Palace Lee Celebrity

The billionaire Yeezy designer calls out Meek and Diddy on 'Drink Champs' for not speaking up when his ex Kim Kardashian's family 'kidnapped' their daughter Chicago on her birthday earlier this year.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West name-dropped fellow hip-hop artists during his recent "Drink Champs". While he hailed Drake the "greatest rapper ever," the "Donda" artist called out Meek Mill and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

"Drake is the greatest rapper ever, and I don't apologize about it," the Yeezy designer declared when sitting down with N.O.R.E. a.k.a Noreaga and DJ EFN. He also doubled down on his claim about the Canadian rapper sleeping with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Yeah, that was hard. You know what it means," the father of four said. "Corey [Gamble] know what it means."

Earlier this month, Kanye shared a screenshot of his Instagram post which was liked by Drake. He captioned it, "EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST. IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA. ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD."

The 45-year-old billionaire emcee, however, seemingly tried to reignite his feud with the "God's Plan" rhymer just hours after making the post. "Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama," he penned. "That's the real war."

Back to the "Drink Champs" interview, Ye took shots at Meek and Diddy for not speaking out when the Kardashian family "kidnapped" his daughter Chicago for her birthday bash earlier this year. "None of these n***as want to say something," he argued.

"[Travis Scott (II)] gave me the address, but as far as Meek Mill, Puff Diddy, whoever... All l these fake hard n***as, f**k you! All you fake hard n***as, f**k you! ... Y'all can't shoot nobody noways," he continued fuming. Kanye also suggested that Meek is working with the feds so he can stay out of jail.