Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Add Heartfelt Tributes for Late Robbie Coltrane

The Ron Wesley depicter and the actress who played Hermione Granger have taken to social media to fondly remember their co-star in the wake of his passing.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rupert Grint has paid homage to "giant-hearted" Robbie Coltrane. The "Harry Potter" actor has compared the screen legend to his wizarding alter ego, gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, in a heartfelt message after the veteran actor passed away on Friday, October 14 at the age of 72.

"I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue - a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," posted Rupert - who played Ron Weasley.

"Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

Emma Watson - who played Hermione Grainger - remembered Robbie as a "fun uncle" and promised to conduct herself at work in the way she had learned from him.

She shared a photo of herself, Robbie, and Daniel Radcliffe, and wrote, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant."

"He could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory, know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Daniel - who played Harry Potter - previously remembered Robbie as one of the "funniest people" he'd ever met. He said in a statement, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban,' when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."