Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

Instagram Movie

The 'It' actor is excited for his upcoming role in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' as he is looking forward to 'playing these vastly different characters' after making horror films.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bill Skarsgard loves action movies. The 32-year-old actor jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role in upcoming thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4" because he found the franchise "very entertaining."

"I think the movies are very entertaining. I've always been a fan of these kind of over the top, exploitive action movies. (Director) Chad [Stahelski] reached out to me and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I'm not gonna go into detail of what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world," he said.

The "It" star added that he is "really looking forward" to shooting the upcoming role because it is so different to anything he has done before. He told Collider, "I like the movies. I think they're entertaining and it is something that I haven't really done before."

"That's always something that does inspire me, for whatever it is. It's like, 'Okay, this is a project or genre or something that I haven't done, so let's try it out and let's have fun within those genre constraints.' So, I'm really looking forward to it."

"Again, I don't wanna get into too much detail, but it's something different. That's why I wanted to do it. I've had it for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters."

"I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I've done a lot of. I'd like to do comedy and I'd like to do action. I want to do as much as possible."