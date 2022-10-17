 

King Charles Selling Dozen of Queen Elizabeth's Racehorses

King Charles Selling Dozen of Queen Elizabeth's Racehorses
Instagram
Celebrity

The new British monarch is planning to put a third of his equines on the market after inheriting his mother's stable following her passing at age 96 in September.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - King Charles is getting rid of 12 of Queen Elizabeth's racehorses. Inheriting his mother's stable after she died last month, the 73-year-old monarch is planning to cut her racing operation and will be selling almost a third of the 37 equines she has had in races this year at Newmarket's Tattersalls auction later this month.

More sales are expected in the future, but amongst the first he will be getting rid of is Just Fine, who is trained by Sir Michael Stoute and was the first of the new king's winners late last month, and Love Affairs, the queen's last winner just two days before her death.

An insider said of Charles' sale plans, "The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion."

A source close to the Royal Sandringham stud in Norfolk - which has 60 racehorses and 38 brood mares - said there is talk of "winding down" the breeding operation over three years until it is no longer a commercial endeavour.

  See also...

The source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper, "The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame."

There are 30 foals expected to be born in the new year and they will fetch high prices as the last bred by the queen. According to the source, some horses have already been sold as part of the "natural churn," with the monarch typically selling around seven horses a year.

Last year saw the queen's most successful ever in the sport, earning £590,000 prize money from 36 winners. The queen - who subsidised the running costs of her horse hobby from her private purse as it wasn't always profitable - also kept around 30 show horses.

Earlier this month, she posthumously won a top prize at the Horse of the Year show for her retrained racehorse First Receiver.

You can share this post!

Mel Gibson to Take Witness Stand at Harvey Weinstein Trial

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Add Heartfelt Tributes for Late Robbie Coltrane
Related Posts
King Charles' Move Into Buckingham Palace Delayed for Five Years Due to $500M Renovation

King Charles' Move Into Buckingham Palace Delayed for Five Years Due to $500M Renovation

King Charles' Coronation Officially Set for May 6

King Charles' Coronation Officially Set for May 6

King Charles Plans More 'Modern' Coronation

King Charles Plans More 'Modern' Coronation

King Charles' Coronation Will Be Hour-Long and More Diverse Than Queen Elizabeth's Ceremony

King Charles' Coronation Will Be Hour-Long and More Diverse Than Queen Elizabeth's Ceremony

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend