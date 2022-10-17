 

Pregnant Grace Gealey Gushes Over Husband Trai Byers

Pregnant Grace Gealey Gushes Over Husband Trai Byers
The former 'Empire' actress hails her actor husband her inspiration after the couple announced they were having a new addition to their growing family following six years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Trai Byers and Grace Gealey are having a baby, their first child after six years of marriage. 39-year-old actress Grace debuted her growing baby bump as they walked the red carpet for the opening night of her husband's Broadway production "The Piano Lesson".

"Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers (sic)," Grace wrote on her Instagram account and shared photos from the premiere - including one of her cradling her bump.

The former "Empire" co-stars - who played Andre Lyon and Anika Calhoun respectively in the musical drama series - did not reveal any other details about their pregnancy, including when the baby is due, or if they know the sex of the unborn tot.

Grace previously admitted being with her husband was one of the "greatest gifts" she's ever had. In an Instagram post to mark his 39th birthday in July, she gushed, "Because of you, laughter is wild, love proliferates and even when life isn't easy, journeys are 'ease-full.' It's your birthday, my love, but to live life with you, is one of the greatest - and richest - gifts I've ever experienced."

Trai shared a similar loved-up sentiment when Grace turned 38 the following week. He wrote on his own Instagram account, "You are a magnet that draws all of my love, and I release into the gravitational pull of you. You can have it. You can have it all. This kind of love is on purpose. Praise God for us, baby. Praise God for you."

Grace also gushed over her husband in her newest post.

