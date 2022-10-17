 

Emma Corrin Believes Princess Diana Was 'Queer'

Emma Corrin Believes Princess Diana Was 'Queer'
Instagram/William Waterworth/YouTube
Celebrity

The actress who portrayed the late royal in 'The Crown' season 4 insists the tragic Princess of Wales was 'so queer' and anomaly among the royal members.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin thinks Princess Diana was "queer." The actress claimed, "In many ways Diana was so queer."

Emma insists Diana - who had sons Princes William and Harry with ex-husband King Charles - was the definite "other" within the royal family and always embraced "outsiders."

The 26-year-old star - who came out as queer last year and later revealed they are non-binary and use gender neutral pronouns -is best known for portraying the late royal in season four of "The Crown", a part also taken on by bisexual actress Kristen Stewart in "Spencer".

The "My Policeman" star reflected on how they felt like they were "being born" when embarking on their first queer relationship.

They told the Sunday Times Style magazine, "[It felt] like being born a bit. Opening my eyes to this whole other way of life that felt so right. And so beautiful. And in quite a terrifying way it called into question everything I'd been assuming about myself and about the way I loved people before and how I felt."

Emma thinks people are "normally quite good" about referring to them using the right pronouns, but admitted it matters less with people they know well because it is about "feeling seen."

  See also...

Asked if people are respectful or if they have to do a lot of correcting, they said, "It's half and half. People are normally quite good at it. But pronouns are a strange thing in themselves. It's a weird little bit of language that comes to mean so much, and really struggles to reflect anyone's true feeling of self."

The "Lady Chatterley's Lover" star admitted there are "always those voices" that advised them not to talk about their gender identity so openly but they would rather be "boldly" themself. They said, "There are always those voices. Luckily none of them I work with closely, but you are aware of them."

"I notice there's always that voice in your head that's, like, if I come out of this, if I define myself as this thing, will it mean that people won't trust me with certain parts? But you can dig yourself into such a hole of hypotheticals … I would much rather be boldly myself and comfortable than not."

Emma thinks being non-binary has helped them stay sane in their career. They explained, "It really gives some distance in between the two things, you're right. And it makes me feel separate in a way that keeps me sane, I think."

"It's a really interesting one and one that I'm just kind of figuring out, because it has all been so recent and it's still this journey that I'm on. I feel so different in my life every day and in my body every day to the roles that I depict normally, especially these two recent ones, because yes, they're very, very straight, very feminine."

"I think I'm drawn to the feminine characters I'm drawn to because it's an exploration of what, especially in Connie's case, makes them female and it's almost a critique of that."

"The majority of my experience my whole life has been with femininity and I consider my gender and sexuality not a rejection of that, but an embrace of fluidity and more parts of me, the masculine parts as well and everything in between."

You can share this post!

Pregnant Grace Gealey Gushes Over Husband Trai Byers

Mel Gibson to Take Witness Stand at Harvey Weinstein Trial
Related Posts
Emma Corrin Opens Up About First Date With a Woman

Emma Corrin Opens Up About First Date With a Woman

Emma Corrin Found It 'Very Scary and Revealing' When She Came Out as Queer

Emma Corrin Found It 'Very Scary and Revealing' When She Came Out as Queer

Emma Corrin Seen Holding Hands With New Boyfriend

Emma Corrin Seen Holding Hands With New Boyfriend

Emma Corrin Wears Chest Binder as She Changes Pronouns to She/They

Emma Corrin Wears Chest Binder as She Changes Pronouns to She/They

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend