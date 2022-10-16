 

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

The North Carolina rapper shared the said video on his Instagram page on Friday, October 14 and jokingly wrote that someone owes him money for making the game using his photo.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has amused many online users with his recent social media post. The "Rockstar" hitmaker cracked fans up after posting a video of his young daughter playing a video game that uses his head as a car.

The North Carolina rapper shared the said clip on his Instagram page on Friday, October 14. "Who the f**k made this game? Where I get my money?" he said, while laughing. In the caption, he jokingly penned, "Somebody owe me some money bruh."

Many have since reacted to the clip. "I'm dyingggg omfg," one person commented, adding a series of crying laughing emojis. "I'm screaminnnnnnf!!!!" another replied, while someone else quipped, "Yo s**t shape like a Tesla."

DaBaby has four children with three different. One of his baby mamas is singer DaniLeigh, who gave birth to their daughter Velour in the summer of 2021.

In August, the "Boogeyman" spitter and the "Lil Bebe" songstress celebrated their child's first birthday together. At that time, the latter posted on Instagram some photos of her and her baby girl at the birthday bash. In one of the snaps, the mom of one could be seen holding her daughter's hand in an inflatable playground.

Baby Velour was smiling ear-to-ear in the snap as she looked at her father, who was waiting from the outside. In the caption, Dani gushed, "Baby V the world is yours girl [heart-eyed emojis] perfect day for a perfect girl."

DaBaby himself also let out some pictures from the party. In the last snap. he could be seen cradling his baby girl, who sported a colorful outfit. "Phat mami did it big yesterday," the emcee penned in the accompanying message.

