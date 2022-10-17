 

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale
Instagram
Celebrity

In a photo surfacing online, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper looks somber as he gives out a peace sign while his father is seemingly in good spirits as he smiles ear-to-ear to the camera.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk was spotted for the first time since he called it quits with India Royale. The emcee was pictured along with his father, Dontay Banks or Big Durk, and people couldn't help but gush over the latter.

In a photo that has been surfacing online, Lil Durk looked somber while giving out a peace sign. His dad, on the other hand, was seemingly in good spirits as he smiled ear-to-ear while posing next to his son.

Many have since reacted to the picture. "Daddy fine as hell" one person exclaimed, while another left a flirtatious comment, "Well hello Mr Dad… can I talk to you about your car's extended warranty?" Someone else asked, "What's his daddy Instagram."

  See also...

Others, meanwhile, weighed in on Lil Durk's look. "Looking like India leaving him stressed him tf out see that's what happens when u lose an amazing women....stopped getting his hair done and all lol," one individual opined, with a different user echoing the sentiment, "india got that boy looking streeeesseddd." Another penned, "baby he aint ate or slept since the split."

Lil Durk himself just posted and deleted a TikTok video in which he tagged India. It featured audio of a snippet with the bar "I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row." He captioned it by writing, "The Voice x The Blessing," adding a heart eyes emoji and hashtag #india.

Rumors about the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper's breakup with his fiancee first emerged in September. Fans noticed that the fashion blogger removed pictures of herself and the hip-hop artist from her Instagram page.

"I'm a free agent," India tweeted on September 10 when responding to a fan's question as to why she and Lil Durk are no longer following each other on the photo-sharing platform. When another follower asked if that meant she's single, India liked that tweet. In another cryptic tweet, she wrote, "Stop sending me my tweets, baby, I know you see them."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears When Performing 'Anxiety' on 'Saturday Night Live'
Related Posts
Lil Durk's Alleged Ex India Royale Responds to Fan Telling Her to Become NBA YoungBoy's BM

Lil Durk's Alleged Ex India Royale Responds to Fan Telling Her to Become NBA YoungBoy's BM

India Royale Responds After Lil Durk Seemingly Speaks on Breakup Rumors

India Royale Responds After Lil Durk Seemingly Speaks on Breakup Rumors

Lil Durk Savagely Rejects Fan Trying to Flirt With Him Amid India Royale Split Rumors

Lil Durk Savagely Rejects Fan Trying to Flirt With Him Amid India Royale Split Rumors

Lil Durk Shares Pic of His Bandaged Eye After Getting Hit With Onstage Explosives at Lollapalooza

Lil Durk Shares Pic of His Bandaged Eye After Getting Hit With Onstage Explosives at Lollapalooza

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend