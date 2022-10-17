Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Instagram Celebrity

In a photo surfacing online, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper looks somber as he gives out a peace sign while his father is seemingly in good spirits as he smiles ear-to-ear to the camera.

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk was spotted for the first time since he called it quits with India Royale. The emcee was pictured along with his father, Dontay Banks or Big Durk, and people couldn't help but gush over the latter.

In a photo that has been surfacing online, Lil Durk looked somber while giving out a peace sign. His dad, on the other hand, was seemingly in good spirits as he smiled ear-to-ear while posing next to his son.

Many have since reacted to the picture. "Daddy fine as hell" one person exclaimed, while another left a flirtatious comment, "Well hello Mr Dad… can I talk to you about your car's extended warranty?" Someone else asked, "What's his daddy Instagram."

Others, meanwhile, weighed in on Lil Durk's look. "Looking like India leaving him stressed him tf out see that's what happens when u lose an amazing women....stopped getting his hair done and all lol," one individual opined, with a different user echoing the sentiment, "india got that boy looking streeeesseddd." Another penned, "baby he aint ate or slept since the split."

Lil Durk himself just posted and deleted a TikTok video in which he tagged India. It featured audio of a snippet with the bar "I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row." He captioned it by writing, "The Voice x The Blessing," adding a heart eyes emoji and hashtag #india.

Rumors about the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper's breakup with his fiancee first emerged in September. Fans noticed that the fashion blogger removed pictures of herself and the hip-hop artist from her Instagram page.

"I'm a free agent," India tweeted on September 10 when responding to a fan's question as to why she and Lil Durk are no longer following each other on the photo-sharing platform. When another follower asked if that meant she's single, India liked that tweet. In another cryptic tweet, she wrote, "Stop sending me my tweets, baby, I know you see them."