 

JT Slams Fan Claiming She Won Free Tickets to City Girls Concert but Was Left Off the Will Call List

The said fan claims in a TikTok and Instagram video that she and her sister went to the ticket booth, but upon their arrival, they didn't have either of their names on the list.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - JT has traded shots with a fan on social media. The female rapper went back and forth with a woman who claimed she won free tickets to a City Girls concert but was left off the will call list.

The said fan said in a TikTok and Instagram video that she and her sister went to the ticket booth, but upon their arrival, they didn't have either of their names on the list. The siblings luckily received tickets for the lawn section after she showed messages about the giveaway.

The woman believed that it was not JT and Yung Miami's fault, but she wished their management could have done better. The fan then mentioned that she saw Miami's children in the crowd and the son waved at her and her claims really made JT upset.

Catching wind of the post, JT asked, "WHY ARE YOU MENTIONING HER KIDS IN YOUR LIE???????" In response, the fan replied, "HE WALKED BY THE CALLBOX WITH A RED JERSEY ON !!"

  See also...

The girlfriend of Lil Uzi Vert insisted that it was all cap. "You did NOT see her kids in no lawn!!!!" the femcee stressed. "Why would he wave at YOU??? Who are YOU? For him to wave at???? You didn't get the seats you want now you mad!"

"You were in the LAWN as you should've been!" JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, continued fuming. "You trying to Go big when this situation could've been an easy fix in the future you mentioning her kids got me realllll mad!!!"

The woman also didn't hold back. She responded to JT's comment by explaining, "I DID SEE HER KIDS ASK HIM WHY TF HE WAVED AT ME WHO AM I ? A INFLUENCER WITH A FOLLOWING HUMBLE YOURSELF I DIDNT HAVE ANY SEATS AT ALL!!!! CAN YOU HEAR THE VIDEO MY NAME WASNT ON THE LIST !!!"

"SO YOU GET YOUR MANAGER TOGETHER FOR HORRIBLE COOPERATION !!!" the woman added. "YOUR MAD ASF BECAUSE THIS IS GONNA BLOW AND YOU KNOW IM NOT A NOBODY."

