Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Producer for New Movie 'Causeway' to Protect Director's Creative Freedom

Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence explains she becomes a movie producer so she can work with people she admires. Producing and starring in the leading role of Apple+ movie "Causeway" - which tells the story of a US soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home, the 32-year-old actress admitted that she wanted to have a hand in overseeing the production so she could offer "freedom" to director Lila Neugebauer.

"It was just one of those things where I was reading it and it's really rare to read something with the melody and the slow-building rhythm that this movie has. I love Marvel movies or superheroes as much as the next person but there was something so refreshing about this."

"I hadn't seen something like this since 'Winter's Bone'. So I felt adamant that I really really wanted to make this. I didn't know when because I was still on my hiatus and after getting dinner with Lila , I just knew that she was the person and we were shooting three months later."

"I really just only want to produce to be able to work with people that I'm a fan of or who I'm excited by and just to protect their creative process so the most important job for me as a producer was making sure that Lila had the freedom to follow her instincts and do what she does best. I just tried to hide quietly in the corner unless somebody called me."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress added that working with co-star Brian Tyree Henry was a "very quick bonding experience" as they tried to figure out their characters together.

She told HeyUGuys, "Brian is the most talented actor and there is just so much he is going to do. It's a quick bonding experience when you're doing therapy while figuring out the dialogue for your character. You get to know people very quickly."

"Causeway" is set to be released on October 28.