 

Katy Perry Reminds Herself Not to Become 'Fat Elvis' While Playing Residency Show in Vegas

Katy Perry Reminds Herself Not to Become 'Fat Elvis' While Playing Residency Show in Vegas
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker is careful not to give into the indulgences offered by the Sin City while playing her residency show which has started late last year.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is worried about becoming "fat Elvis" in Las Vegas. The "Roar" hitmaker began her Sin City residency "Play" at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.

"It's three weeks on and then sometimes six to nine weeks off. It's really easy to become 'fat Elvis' in between," she joked when speaking on the "Smartless" podcast.

However, the pop superstar is glad for the balance she's struck between the residency and her home life which allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

She explained, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box."

  See also...

"Also, I great to create an incredible crazy, crazy show that I can't tour with because I couldn't possibly move all these absurd props that are on the stage."

Meanwhile, Katy also opened up on her early decision to ditch her birth name when she embarked on her pop career. She explained, "It's Katherine Hudson, people called me Katy Hudson. In the beginning, I decided not to do that. My mother's maiden name, Perry. [Kate Hudson and I are] best friends, we get along. That was actually the first thing we got along on."

And the singer reflected on her transformational experiences in music as she discovered a world away from the gospel songs she was raised on in a strict Christian household. She said, "Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette changed my life... I'm 37, so I dunno? I was late teens."

"Before that, Queen. Freddie Mercury was - I only listened to gospel music my whole life up until I was about 13 and then I discovered a 'Greatest Hits' of Queen and the 'White Album' from The Beatles and 'Pet Sounds' from the Beach Boys. Those three compact discs were on rotation."

You can share this post!

Robbie Coltrane's Children Pay Tribute to Late Dad

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career
Related Posts
Katy Perry Thinks Metaverse May Be 'Next Dimension of Our Reality', Believes World Is Video Game

Katy Perry Thinks Metaverse May Be 'Next Dimension of Our Reality', Believes World Is Video Game

Katy Perry Won't Hire Full-Time Nanny Despite 'No-Sleep Shakes' and Hectic Schedule

Katy Perry Won't Hire Full-Time Nanny Despite 'No-Sleep Shakes' and Hectic Schedule

Katy Perry to Work on New Album After Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry to Work on New Album After Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry Freaked Out, Refused to Be in Same Room as Russell Brand Lookalike

Katy Perry Freaked Out, Refused to Be in Same Room as Russell Brand Lookalike

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Divorce From Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Divorce From Mike Hill